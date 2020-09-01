Jennifer Aniston shares look inside woodland-themed room in her house in Bel-Air The Friends actress has been isolating in her stunning home during the coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer Aniston has a beautiful house in Bel-Air, and has given fans another peek inside the property! Taking to Instagram, the Friends actress shared a sweet video of her beloved dog Clyde walking around the open-plan living room of the star's home.

The spacious area featured a miniature stool carved out of wood, giving it a homely feel. There was also a large fluffy grey rug, and some quirky wooden bar stalls seen in the background of the clip.

VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Aniston's woodland-themed living room

Jennifer has been isolating at her home during the coronavirus pandemic, with the company of Clyde and her other dog Sophie.

The actress has formed a bubble with some close friends, and now that the lockdown restrictions have eased, she's been spending time at their homes too.

Jennifer recently opened up about this during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, describing it as "lovely".

Another look inside Jennifer Aniston's living room

While she didn't name who was in her bubble, it is likely that Jennifer's Friend's co-star Courteney Cox is in it, as the pair have shared several photos together during the past few months.

Most recently, the famous friends posted a fun video of them playing pool in one of their games' rooms, with Jennifer hilariously struggling with her aims, while Courteney, in true Monica Gellar style, was a pro.

The Friends actress posing on the balcony overlooking her large garden

During the lockdown, Jennifer has also been keeping busy with household tasks. The Morning Show star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show via video link in April, where she told him that she had been occupying herself by organising her wardrobes, but that she was trying not to do it quickly as she didn't want to run out of things to do.

Jennifer has been staying busy during the coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer has also been enjoying watching some of the old Friends episodes, which are available to watch on streaming channels including Netflix and HBO Max.

In the near future, the star is set to reunite with her Friend's co-stars for a special anniversary show, much to the delight of fans. However, it hasn't been announced when this will be yet, as the dates keep changing as a result of the pandemic.

