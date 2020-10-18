Nicole Kidman reveals she is 'terrified' of a sudden death after family tragedies The actress has been left 'scared' by the sudden deaths of her father and ex-brother-in-law

Nicole Kidman has suffered her fair share of heartaches over the years. Back in 2014 she was left devastated after the sudden death of her father, Dr Antony Kidman, who suffered a heart attack at the age of 75.

A year later, the actress' ex-brother-in-law, Angus Hawley, who had been married to her sister Antonia for 11 years, passed away during a business trip to New York – it was later concluded that the manner of death was undetermined.

And now, the mother-of-four has revealed that these tragic deaths, alongside others of friends, have left her "terrified".

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian native opened up about how the "sudden" deaths have deeply affected her.

"I've been given death as a very sudden thing. I've not nursed someone through a slow death, I've just had people taken," she told the publication.

"I've now had it happen repeatedly, I almost get scared saying it because I get terrified it's going to happen again. I still have a lot of fear of that."

She continued: "It's made me unbelievably [uncertain] in the world where I go… there's an instability to the ground and to what's here. Everything can be taken tomorrow. So that's what I operate from."

Earlier this year, the 53-year-old opened up about her father, revealing that she would love to have dinner with him again.

The actress is very close to her sister Antonia and her mother Janelle

Whilst taking part in a quick-fire round of questions for WSJ. Magazine in April, the Big Little Lies actress revealed that when it came to having dinner with anyone – dead or alive – she would always pick her dad. "My dad, who's not around anymore. He died, and I would love to have dinner with him again," she said.

In the interview, Nicole also opened up about her relationship with her mum, Janelle, and sister Antonia. Discussing her upbringing and being surrounded by strong women, she said: "I was raised pretty much [by women], I had a wonderful father, but the sex in our family is female. I have a sister, I have daughters, I have a very strong mother, I have aunts." The mother-of-four even has a secret language with Antonia, which her Undoing's co-star Hugh Grant has previously described as "intimidating".