Giovanna Fletcher has catapulted herself into the spotlight thanks to her stint on I'm a Celebrity, but she's no stranger to living the celeb lifestyle.

As well as making a name for herself as a podcaster and top-selling author, she is also Mrs Tom 'McFly' Fletcher.

The 35-year-old may have developed a secret code to let her children know she's thinking of them while she's braving the elements – and creepy crawlies – at Gwrych Castle, but we imagine she's finding it very tough to be away from her childhood sweetheart.

Giovanna and Tom's relationship reads like a Nicholas Sparks novel, and we actually can't wait to see them reunite when her time in the Welsh camp is up.

But while we wait, let's take a look back at their relationship timeline – tissues at the ready…

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are childhood sweethearts

When did Giovanna and Tom Fletcher meet?

Giovanna and Tom are legitimate childhood sweethearts – they met at Sylvia Young Theatre School when they were both just 13 years old! Friendship bloomed thanks to their surnames - Falcone and Fletcher – which meant they sat alongside one another in school assemblies and got to know each other.

Their friendship later turned romantic and in 2004, Tom surprised his then-girlfriend with the most incredible Valentine's Day gift – he wrote McFly's hit song All About You for Giovanna. Aww!

When did Tom Fletcher propose to Giovanna?

After living with each other for a number of years, Tom finally decided to pop the question to Giovanna in 2011, and the place he picked for his proposal couldn't have been any more romantic – it was in the assembly hall where they first met!

Tom and Giovanna's wedding video has been viewed 21million times

When did Giovanna and Tom Fletcher marry?

Tom and Giovanna tied the know in a beautiful London ceremony in 2012, which was attended by family and celebrity pals including Tom's McFly bandmates Harry Judd, Dougie Poynter and Danny Jones. The band even performed a 90-minute set at the reception. Giovanna's best friend Emma Willis was also in attendance.

Why did Tom Fletcher's wedding speech go viral?

Tom's 14-minute wedding speech has been viewed on YouTube over 21million times – and fans are obsessing over it once again thanks to Giovanna's popularity on I'm a Celebrity.

The emotional video shows Tom making his groom's speech – but instead of speaking kind words – he sang them. Through a medley of McFly hits, with lyrics adapted for the happy couple, Tom declared his love for his new wife Giovanna as she looked on in wonder. Tom confessed he wasn't very good at public speaking, which is why he chose to sing instead.

Tom and Giovanna have three children together

How many children do Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have?

Tom and Giovanna share three children: Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and Max, two. When the couple found out they were expecting their first child, Tom announced the exciting news in a YouTube video titled "We Have Some News..."

Their three boys feature heavily on their social media feeds

In 2015, they announced Giovanna was pregnant with Buddy in a video called "Player 2". They also shared a video titled "Bump to Buddy", where they took pictures documenting their second pregnancy as they did with their first.

In March 2018 it was announced that their third child was due in September, but Max was born early on 24 August 2018.

