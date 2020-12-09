Zoe Ball's fans can’t get over this detail in throwback photo The It Takes Two star took to Instagram

Zoe Ball has shared the most epic throwback photo to mark her youngest brother's birthday – and fans were quick to point out the famous mum's fabulous shorts and tights combo!

Sharing the snap on Instagram, the It Takes Two star sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday to my littlest bro, Danly. Champion amongst men. Here we were young, more hair, less girth."

It wasn't long before the mother-of-two's social media followers rushed to the comment section of her post to point out how much they loved her look.

Zoe shared the throwback photo on Instagram

"The cut-off jeans and tights look was strong," wrote one.

"Omg the denim shorts and black tights. I loved that look," added another, while a third wrote: "Denim hot pants, black tights and desert boots… those were the days!"

Zoe's sweet post comes shortly after the veteran DJ made an exciting family announcement.

Earlier in December, Zoe revealed that her sister Hannah is releasing a children's book!

Zoe gushed about her sister's book

"I’m blessed with firecracker siblings, my sis Hannah has a new book for kids... meet Conker @h.j.peckham out feb 2021 x," she wrote on Instagram alongside the cover art for her sibling's exciting venture.

Fans were quick to congratulate Hannah on the "amazing cover", with many admitting the book has jumped to the top of their wish list.

"Amazing cover and I’m sure the content is too," wrote one fan. Another said: "Oh must add that to my granddaughter's collection." A third added: "Should be great timing to read to the little one when it comes out! Can't wait! Xx.

