GMA's Robin Roberts receives heartfelt message from partner Amber The Good Morning America star is has been dating Amber Laign for 15 years

Robin Roberts and partner Amber Laign have the sweetest relationship, and while the couple are incredibly private, they recently gave fans an insight into their sweet home life.

As well as having a public Instagram account, Robin has also made a page for their dog Lukas, which is run by both her and Amber.

Just before Christmas, Amber was pictured with her four-legged friend in front of the Christmas tree in a cute post, showing Lukas sitting inside a US mail box.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts declares love for Amber in sweet video

The picture was captioned: "Santa's lil helper." Robin was one of the first to comment on the picture, and wrote: "Can't wait to get home to also help with last minute deliveries!!"

Amber then responded from Luka's account, writing: "Can't wait either," alongside a series of love heart emojis. "Drive safe."

Robin and Amber celebrated Christmas at their home in Connecticut. While they had a lovely day together, they were missing being with loved ones as a result of the pandemic, something many people could relate to.

GMA's Robin Roberts' partner Amber shared the sweetest message to her

On Christmas Eve, Robin shared a video of her sister Dorothy singing at midnight mass at her local church in Mississippi, wishing very much that she and Amber were there to see it in person.

She wrote alongside the clip: "Sister dear Dorothy. Wishing sweet Amber and I could have been there…"

Robin continued: "But comforting to know my dear sister Dorothy was at our home church in MS continuing our family tradition and sounding so much like our dear momma."

Amber and Robin have been going out for 15 years

The TV host no doubt enjoyed some time off work during the festive season to spend quality time at home with Amber and Lukas.

For the majority of 2020, Robin co-hosted GMA from her house due to the lockdown restrictions, but returned to the studio in September.

While Robin was excited to be back in the studio and reunite with her co-stars, she admitted that she felt apprehensive about it, and opened up about how much she had enjoyed having Amber and Lukas around each day.

Robin and Amber celebrated Christmas in Connecticut

While working at home, Robin hosted the show from her basement, and shared a tour of her presenting area on Twitter back in March at the start of the pandemic.

The TV star told her fans that her journey had been "a short commute for me this morning, just heading downstairs."

