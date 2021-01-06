Goldie Hawn reveals exciting plans for her grandchildren to follow in her footsteps The Hollywood star is mum to Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn is a doting mum to three children and a grandmother of six, and she has big hopes for the entire family when it comes to following in her footsteps!

While Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson have already made names for themselves in the entertainment industry, Goldie would love for one day all of her children – and grandchildren – to get involved.

In an interview published in HELLO!, Goldie explained that her family had thought about making a movie with everyone. "We have actually thought about it. And the idea makes us laugh," she said.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn decorates her tree in a face mask

"I'd love to do something with my kids and then there's my grandchildren too. They are all so talented, so there's the possibility of one day making a movie with the whole family. We'll see."

The 75-year-old most recently collaborated with partner Kurt Russell on Christmas Chronicles 2, where she reprised her role of Mrs. Claus, while Kurt played Santa.

Goldie Hawn has big plans for her entire family!

The film was a huge hit with Goldie's youngest grandchildren, who all watched it during the festive season.

"We have six grandchildren and the 16-year-old is not so into it, of course, but the little ones love it," she said.

Goldie spent Christmas with her family in Aspen, where they have been staying for the majority of the pandemic.

The Hollywood star with oldest grandchild Ryder

The Hollywood star was captured on camera putting the finishing touches to her Christmas tree, wearing a protective face mask while doing so.

Fans were quick to question why the star was wearing a mask inside, but it is most likely that she was doing so to protect those in her home at the time of filming.

It's an extra exciting time for Goldie and Kurt, as their son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith's baby was due on Christmas Day.

Goldie has a close relationship with Meredith, who she described as "pretty awesome", and was pictured at her baby shower earlier in the month, along with her daughter Kate.

Goldie with youngest grandchild Rani

The First Wives Club star adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is an answer to happiness.

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

