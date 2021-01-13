Danny Dyer shocks fans as he reveals real name The EastEnders star blamed his dad for the unusual spelling!

Danny Dyer made a surprising revelation this week – his name isn't what you think it is.

While Danny is typically short for Daniel, the EastEnders' star shared that his name is actually spelled Danial, with no "e".

The 43-year-old explained the reason on his daughter Dani's podcast, Sorted with the Dyers.

He said: "I was born in the 70s, so men didn't really get involved in much then. Back in the day, my mum would go, 'I'm going into labour,' and he'd be up the boozer and go, 'What time are you going to be home?'"

The actor and presenter went on: "She went into labour and gave birth. He got up there, obviously off his nut, and he got to do the important thing, the birth certificate, which I think you have to sign.

"He agreed to the name Daniel but he spelt it Danial, D-A-N-I-A-L. It could've been a mix of things - that he was battered, that he doesn't spell. It could've been a bit of both."

The star made the surprising revelation on his daughter's podcast

It didn't matter in the end, though, as when he became an actor, Danny decided that his name sounded better shorter, so he changed it before he shot to fame in the BBC soap.

He shared: "As I got into the acting years... I changed it. I thought Danny was a better name, it has a better ring to it."

Danny went on to welcome three children of his own, first becoming a dad when he was just 18.

Danny is very close to his oldest daughter Dani

Dani, 24, is his oldest child, and the star previously gushed about their relationship to HELLO!, saying: "I was a baby when I had Dani – I couldn't even shave.

"So me and my eldest daughter have grown up together. We are very close and she can tell me anything."

Danny is also father to two younger children: daughter Sunnie Jo, who is 13, and seven-year-old son Arty.

