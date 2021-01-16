Christina Anstead stuns in low-cut top for flawless morning selfie The TV star looked pretty in pink

We don't know how she does it!

Christina Anstead was looking effortlessly glam in a morning selfie she shared with fans on her Instagram Stories and we have to say pink suits her.

The Flip or Flop star looked lovely in a low-cut blush-coloured top and matching lipgloss for the photo she took in her car.

While her surroundings may not have been particularly glamorous, Christina wowed her fans with her appearance.

Christina was promoting Pink Dust Cosmetics

Christina was promoting her best friend, Shannon Houston's, makeup line, Pink Dust Cosmetics, and she couldn’t have modelled it better.

Just the day before Christina showed off a brand new tattoo which had some fans worried for her.

The inking was down her neck and back and some followers mistook the words for stitches.

"For a second I thought you had back surgery. Thank God is a tattoo," wrote one, while another added: "Me too," and a third said: "I saw jagged sutures."

Christina has a new tattoo

The artwork was actually the words of Maya Angelou and said: "Still I’ll rise."

Christina is currently going through her second divorce.

She split from Ant Anstead - the father of her youngest child, Hudson - last year.

The Wheeler Dealers host recently opened up to People magazine about how he’s healing from the demise of their two-year marriage.

Christina has three children

"It really hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed," he said. "But I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, 'wake up; you're incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things.'"

Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa - who she shares her two other children with - and they continue to work together on the show Flip or Flop.

