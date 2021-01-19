Strictly's Claudia Winkleman reveals homeschooling struggles - and it's so relatable The TV star is attempting to homeschool her children

Claudia Winkleman has opened up about her tricky attempts to homeschool her children amid the UK's third lockdown, which has been put in place in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Strictly Come Dancing host shares children Jake, 17, Matilda, 14, and Arthur, nine, with her film director husband Kris Thykier, to whom she has been married for over 20 years.

READ: Claudia Winkleman shares very intimate details about her marriage to Kris Thykier

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

During a chat with Radio Times, the mum-of-three divulged: "I'm a very, very bad home-school teacher. I can officially say that out loud. I am useless. I mean, with a 17-year-old, with a 14-year-old, and especially with a nine-year-old.

Exclusive: Tess Daly details secret wedding vow renewal story for the first time

MORE: Who is in Claudia Winkleman's family? Meet her husband and kids

"The only thing I really say is 'ask Dad'. I don't know how I passed school. I don't understand any of this. I can talk about Rembrandt, but of course none of them want to talk about that!"

Of lockdown life itself, Claudia mused: "I would never ever complain because people are having a terrible time. My mum always told me, 'When you're lucky, if you don't know you're lucky, you don't quite deserve to be lucky.'

The TV star shares three children with husband Kris

"So we feel lucky that [my family are] together, and that we've got a park next door. We don't have a garden, but weirdly, after 15 years of living here, we've rediscovered the park. We became obsessed by our little family walk."

Despite lockdown, it's been a busy period for Claudia. As well as raising a family and presenting Strictly, she will soon be hosting Saturday mornings on BBC Radio 2 from February 2021.

Exclusive: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she'll never cut her famous fringe

SEE: Get a peek inside Strictly host Claudia Winkleman's house

"I might be sick. Not in a bad way, but out of nerves. I hope I don't let everybody down," she said of her new role. "I mean, when the main boss called me and offered it to me, I thought it was a practical joke, and put the phone down."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.