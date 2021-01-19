Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares fun workout video inside bedroom The actor is married to wife Erinn Bartlett and they share three children

Oliver Hudson has shared a glimpse inside his cosy bedroom during lockdown after posting a video of himself working out at home.

The Hollywood actor delighted fans with his funny workout video after he decided to start a new series of virtual workouts on Instagram.

The dad-of-three spent time deciding on the name of the video, before telling viewers it would be called Quick Workout with Oliver Hudson – or QWWOH for short.

Oliver then went on to do a push-up, admitting it was difficult. "One, alright, thanks for watching," he said, before ending the video.

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: "Haha the naming of the workout was longer than the actual workout. Love it!" Another commented: "I'm exhausted from watching this!" A third person wrote: "Can you be my trainer?" A fourth added: "Haha that was fast!"

What's more, Oliver's video also gave a look around his bedroom, which featured gorgeous black-and-white photos of his family on the walls.

Oliver Hudson often shares fun posts on social media

During the pandemic, Oliver and his wife Erinn Bartlett, along with their three children, Wilder, Bhodi and Rio, have spent a lot of time with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at their home in Aspen.

The family were all together for the holidays at the family home, and footage from their Christmas morning was shared on Instagram, also featuring Kate Hudson and her oldest son, Ryder.

Goldie's family are incredibly close and the actress opened up about their quality time together during the pandemic in an interview with InStyle over the summer.

The Hollywood star with sister Kate Hudson

The Hollywood star said: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]. As scary as this time is, I try to savour every moment because I get to be with my family."

Oliver with wife Erinn and their three children

As well as entertaining fans on Instagram, Oliver and Kate have also been continuing their popular podcast, Sibling Revelry. Most recently, the brother-sister duo spoke to Paris and Nicky Hilton about their upbringing.

