Savannah Guthrie posted the most beautiful tribute to her mother on Instagram as she wished her a very happy birthday.

Lamenting the fact that she hasn't been able to hug her mum Nancy for so long, the Today broadcaster tugged at her fans' hearts as she wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mom who has held my hand held my heart held my memories held my belly held my babies held my everything.

"It's been much too long since I've been able to hug you way too hard. But soon soon we will be together again."

Savannah's television co-stars also wished Nancy a happy birthday. Jenna Bush Hager sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday to the best book club member there ever was!" Hoda Kotb added: "Happy Birthday Nancy! We miss you xoxo."

The presenter's fans were also quick to note the similarities between the Guthrie ladies. "Twins!" one replied, while others agreed, "Same smile as you @savannahguthrie" and "You have her beautiful smile Savannah."

Fans commented on the pair's likeness

Many, however, commented on how much Savannah's children, particularly her daughter Vale, have taken after their maternal grandmother. "Vale looks just like her!!!" one exclaimed, while another agreed: "Your daughter looks so much like your Mom!" "Your babies sure look like her. Amazing Moms!" and "There you go, the kids look exactly like her. Wowzers," were among the other comments.

Savannah, 49, and her husband Michael Feldman tied the knot in March 2014. Two days later, the broadcaster announced that she was four months pregnant. She gave birth to baby Vale in August, followed by the couple's son Charles in December 2016.

Savannah is longing for the day she can hug her mum again

The TV presenter has previously opened up about motherhood and how Nancy is her support system while chatting to her Today co-star Hoda. "I feel like watching my mom now with my kids is so profound," Savannah said.

"Because I'm seeing the mom that she must have been with me, just the everyday joys. She's so good at playing with them. I appreciate her even more than I thought possible because I see her spunkiness and her quirks."

