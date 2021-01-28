Jennifer Garner shares heartbreaking throwback video following incredibly difficult year The 13 Going on 30 actress has been going through it!

Jennifer Garner shared a heart wrenching memorial video montage of her fond memories which she fears she won't ever be able to recreate.

The 13 Going on 30 actress has had a tough past year of quartines, kids home all the time and other pandemic related challenges.

Jennifer must have been going through it - missing her pre-pandemic life - when she created and released an in memoriam style video montage dedicated to airport travels and skinny jeans. The video is somehow both sad and yet delightfully funny.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shares wistful memories of airports and skinny jeans

Short clips of a pre-pandemic Jennifer skipping through airports, struggling with too much luggage, and napping on planes all while wearing skinny jeans has even our eyes a little misty. The actress captioned the Instagram post: "Travel: A Memorial (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever)".

A pre-pandemic Jennifer Garner happily skips through the airport in her sad video montage

One of her followers cheekily wrote: "I'm so sorry for your loss, sending love" while another shared: "Oh the tight jeans gone forever thing is something I can certainly relate to!"

It seems Jennifer has been doing somewhat of an emotional purge recently on social media. Last week she broke down crying during a mediation session which briefly concerned fans.

The actress was on Instagram Live for a virtual healing class with her friend, Chelsea, when she appeared to slowly have a meltdown.

As Jennifer was practicing the breathing work her face crumpled and she was forced to grab some tissues to dry away her tears. After the session ended, Jennifer was still blotting away the tears and wiping her nose as she thanked Chelsea for the "powerful" session. Her followers commented adding: "She looks so stressed," and "poor Jennifer".

The star didn’t reveal the reason for her emotional moment, but was smiling as she signed off from the live session. At the beginning of the Instagram live, Jennifer had listened as Chelsea spoke about the difficult year it has been due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The star listened and likely reflected on the last 12 months.

Jennifer recently started crying during an Instagram meditation

She has spent the year at her home with the three children she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer has remained on good terms with Ben so that they can successfully co-parenting their offspring. She previously told Vanity Fair: "The main thing is these kids – and we're completely in line with what we hope for them.

"Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you're going to be friends with that person."

