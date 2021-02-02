Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's jaw-dropping garden in Australia – complete with animals The Others actress and award-winning country star have an incredible home Down Under

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have an amazing property in Australia where they have been staying for the past few months during the pandemic.

The celebrity couple tend to keep their private life out of the public eye, but have shared some photos from inside their home on social media.

Most recently, Keith introduced fans to some of the many animals staying on their grounds in a photo posted on Instagram.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

The country singer was pictured surrounded by cows, and posted the photo alongside a throwback picture of him as a little boy in a similar setting.

"It must be why I like being around cows," he wrote in the caption.

The family's New South Wales property boasts 111 acres of land, and they also have alpacas living there.

The home has previously featured on Vogue's 73 Questions, and Nicole revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace".

The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool and tennis courts. Nicole and Keith both grew up in Australia and have been enjoying spending quality time with their families during their stay.

The Before I Go to Sleep star recently opened up about how being in Australia meant that she had extra help with childcare for her daughters Sunday and Faith, and revealed that her children were getting to spend quality time with their grandmother, aunt and cousins.

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister Antonia and mum Janelle.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

