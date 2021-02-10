Stacey Solomon shares exciting new milestone with fans The Loose Women star was clearly delighted

Stacey Solomon was thrilled to share some news with her social media followers on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women panellist uploaded videos which showed her holding her first finished copy of her new crafting book, Tap to Tidy, which will be released next month.

The mum-of-three, who has become known for her home cleaning and decorating hacks, couldn't hide her excitement at having the book in her hands at last.

She held the hardback up to the camera as a slowed-down cover of Cher's Believe played.

WATCH: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals excitement at new achievement

Stacey captioned her first video: "This just came through the door… It's the first time I've seen it all in real life and not spread out and squiggled all over the front room floor."

In the second clip, the star put the book on the table in front of her along with a cup of tea.

The doting mum has become known for her clever home hacks

She also admitted that she hadn't always been confident about her work, writing: "I just have to say. There were so many moments through making this I felt it wasn't good enough, I wasn't smart enough."

The 31-year-old continued: "But seeing it in real life, touching the pages, seeing every heart I drew, every pattern, every illustration, every small business I asked to help, I've never felt so proud of something I've made.

"Here it is. My hobbies, heart and soul. On paper."

Stacey thrilled fans last month when she announced that she was releasing Tap to Tidy.

She beamed in a photo posted to Instagram which showed her with an advance copy of the book.

The presenter wrote: "Thanks to your kindness, support, love and encouragement, I was given the chance to write a book and I said yes...

"The truth is if it wasn't for you I would never have had the confidence to even do it. And I am so grateful for you all I can't even begin to put it into words. So here we go."

