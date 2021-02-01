Christina Anstead's co-parenting journey revealed with Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa The Flip or Flop star is a doting mum to three children

Christina Anstead is a doting mum to three young children and often shares sweet photos of her family life on social media.

The Flip or Flop star recently announced her split with ex-husband Ant Anstead, and has since changed her name on Instagram to Christina Haack.

The star's three children are her priority and she has remained on good terms with her ex Tarek El Moussa, so much so that they still work together on Flip or Flop.

VIDEO: Christina Anstead's children show off their dance moves

The TV personality is also amicable with Ant, and they share joint custody of their son Hudson.

Christina is raising three happy children while making a successful career in the property and entertainment industries – and here's everything we know about her co-parenting journey.

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa's co-parenting

Christina and Tarek are parents to daughter Taylor and son Brayden, who are well known to fans of their parents' show Flip or Flop, having featured on it since the beginning.

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa share children Taylor and Brayden

While the mother-of-three previously described working with Tarek after their split as "beyond awkward" the pair are now on good terms and are determined to put their children first.

Both Taylor and Brayden split their time between their mum and dad's houses in California.

Christina opened up about co-parenting with her ex in an interview with ET last year. She said: "What doesn't work [when you want it to] co-parent is to have all that animosity towards each other.

Christina with daughter Taylor

"Kids sense that, so Tarek and I will never say anything negative about each other to the kids, in front of the kids.

"I think that's so important. It's so important to still communicate and show [our] kids that we're still friends, that we'll always be a family. Whether that's sports events together, birthday parties. It just makes our kids feel more comfortable."

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead's co-parenting

Christina and Ant announced their separation in September, less than two years after their secret wedding.

The pair are putting their son Hudson first, something the reality star made sure to tell her followers on social media after she announced the news of their split.

Christina Anstead and ex Ant Anstead

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate our future."

The former couple co-parent son Hudson

As well as Hudson, Ant is also dad to children Archie and Amelia from a previous relationship.

