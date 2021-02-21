Elizabeth Hurley stuns in tiny white tied bikini on beach - fans speechless The supermodel was simply glowing

Elizabeth Hurley left fans speechless after she shared an epic snap of herself lounging on a beach in a white bikini with tie strings.

In the snap, Liz is lounging in the sand as the sunlight is highlighting her perfect, smokey eye makeup and with her hair cascading down.

The supermodel and actress has her own beach line - the eponymous Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley showcases dance moves in fun new video

It's no wonder her swimwear line is successful - she is her own best model. Liz captioned the snap "Cheer yourself up in these miserable times and treat yourself in anticipation of sunnier days ahead. One of my favourite Lou Lou bikinis is 40% off and, this weekend only, take an extra 30% off in our White Edit sale. (And no, I’m not on the beach, this was last Feb)."

Elizabeth has stunned fans recently with various fun photo trends.

Elizabeth Hurley stunned in this snap of herself in her swimwear on a beach

Last week she took to Instagram to share a sultry photo of herself wearing a sweater - but it appeared she had forgotten her pants.

Relatable, in fairness, considering many in lockdown are less inclined to wear pants around the home.

Liz captioned the snap "It’s a snuggly sweater day in Blighty- and here’s one I wore earlier. Much earlier. Like two years ago."

She recently started a trend when she took to Instagram to share of snap of herself in nothing but her bikini bottoms and an open jacket on a snowy day, so this pants off look could just become a trend as well.

In January, the 54-year-old supermodel posted a shot in just bikini bottoms and a jacket in the snow.

Elizabeth recently started this bikini in the snow trend

Earlier this month Vanessa Hudgens also joined in on the fun, albeit bizarre, celebrity trend of standing in the snow in a bathing suit.

The High School Musical actress braved the chilly temps and sported a plunging black bathing suit, with a black choker, a long black jacket and bright neon boots that perfectly matched her headband.

