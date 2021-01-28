Khloe Kardashian is glowing in latest photo as she unveils change to appearance The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to daughter True

Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to changing up her look and over the years the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has experimented with various styles and hair transformations.

The mother-of-one is a huge fan of extensions and boasts an entire wardrobe dedicated to her hair pieces, which vary from colour to length.

Khloe is rarely seen without her iconic long hair extensions, but on Instagram this week, the Good American founder stripped back her look and ditched them in favour of her natural short hair.

Khloe looked gorgeous with a short bob, which was styled in a sleek straight 'do and middle parting.

In the picture, the star looked stylish in a white wrap dress as she posed with a drink in her hand to promote her new collaboration with Dose and Co collagen powders.

Khloe Kardashian looked glowing with a natural look - complete with short hair

Fans had a lot to say about Khloe's appearance, with many complimenting her on her look. "You are glowing," one wrote, while another commented: "Khloe you look absolutely amazing and you are glowing."

Kris Jenner also responded to her daughter's photo, writing: "Beautiful," accompanied by a series of love heart emojis.

The reality star has been keeping a relatively low profile since the start of the year, having recently moved into her new home just before Christmas.

Khloe Kardashian often experiments with different hair extensions

The mother-of-one listed her previous house, a mansion in the Calabasas area of California, for $18.5million.

The sought-after 11,000-square-foot house sits on two acres of land and is one of only 16 properties that sits on Malibu Canyon. It boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, outdoor swimming pool, cinema room and even a meditation trail.

Her daughter True also had the most beautiful nursery in the luxurious residence. It was expertly designed with a pretty pink colour scheme and featured the Nursery Works Vetro crib - the same design as the one used by Kim Kardashian for her children.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with daughter True

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time of her move, the 36-year-old shared a look at the empty house with fans. "We are out of here and the new owners get a beautiful blessed home," she said in a video.

Khloe went on: "This home is so special and magical. I have the best memories of this beautiful, beautiful home and I’m so happy to pass it on."

