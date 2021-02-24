Kelly Ripa marks son Joaquin's birthday by releasing never-before-seen family photos The presenter has three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is the doting mother to three children, and on Wednesday her youngest child, Joaquin, turned 18.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, the famous mum delved through her archives of pictures of the young man and created a video montage.

Set to the theme of Jurassic Park, Kelly highlighted moments from throughout Joaquin's life from his childhood right up to today.

Watch: Kelly Ripa's amazing video tribute to her youngest child

The nearly three-and-a-half-minute montage featured never-before-seen snaps from times when the family were at home and others from their holidays.

It also highlighted the close bond that Joaquin shares with his entire family, as he appeared in many sweet pictures with Kelly, father Mark Consuelos and his two siblings, brother Michael and sister Lola.

Paying tribute to her son, Kelly wrote: "Joaquin 18!!!! Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill everyday with joy, and make everything better!

"We love you to the moon and beyond!"

Joaquin turned eighteen on Wednesday

The Live! with Kelly and Ryan presenter also paid a small tribute to her youngest child in some Instagram Stories posts.

In one of the posts, she showed Joaquin as a young child all wrapped up in a hat and scarf, captioning it with: "The newborn turns 18 at 9:31 am today!!!!"

A second more recent picture of him was captioned: "Happy almost birthday @joaquinconsuelos stay tuned for your birthday tribute!!"

Many fans were wowed at how Kelly celebrated her son's 18th, with one calling it an "epic video tribute."

Another tearfully wrote: "Oh, this made me weep. You are so blessed to have so many digital pictures to be able to do this collection of treasures."

Kelly is the doting mother to three children

One fan complimented: "Your family is just beautiful! And I see you and Mark in all your children."

But it wasn't only Joaquin who was given presents, as the teenager sent his mum a large bouquet of white flowers to celebrate the occasion as well.

Kelly recently made another video tribute, this time to celebrate nearly 25 years of marriage to husband Mark Consuelos.

The montage, made to celebrate Valentine's Day, showcased the couple's love and the wonderful family they have put together.

Included in the montage were clips of the couple on holidays, at work events and at home. Some of the sweet snaps and short clips show the couple locked in loving embraces, kissing and even one that was a little on the risqué side with Kelly bending over in front of Mark!

