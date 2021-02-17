Kelly Ripa looks fabulous in a leotard in epic throwback photo – and Mark Consuelos reacts The All My Children star went on a trip down memory lane

Kelly Ripa delighted her social media followers on Tuesday – including husband Mark Consuelos – after sharing an incredible throwback photo from her days on All My Children.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star looked incredible in a purple leotard, while rocking a full fringe and a high ponytail, in a screengrab from the popular show.

Kelly played Hayley Vaughn in the hit sitcom and had shared a picture of herself with her former co-star, Dondre T. Whitfield, who played Terrence Frye in the programme, ahead of his appearance on The View.

In the caption, Kelly wrote: "My friend of 30 years @alldondre all around incredible person, actor, activist, author and so much more will be on @theviewabc tomorrow.

"We’ve been at the gym warming up since 1991. Swipe to see! #allmychildren." Followers were quick to comment on the nostalgic image, including Mark, who replied with a series of love heart emojis.

Kelly Ripa looked incredible in a leotard and with bangs

The picture would have been particularly poignant for the Riverdale star, another All My Children alumni, who played Mateo Santos in the show.

Other fans commented, with one writing: "I remember these scenes from AMC," while another wrote: "Wow you still look amazing all these years later." A third added: "Love that you guys are friends."

All My Children was cancelled after 41 years in 2011 and then had a short-lived revival a few years later until 2013. But Kelly and Mark recently announced that they would be bringing it back with a sequel series.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos met on All My Children

According to Deadline, the pair will executive produce the show, which will see a young journalist with "a secret agenda come to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families".

Although Kelly and Mark found love on set, they kept their real-life romance a secret and eventually eloped to Las Vegas in 1996.

As they inch towards their quarter-century wedding anniversary in May, they're more in love than ever and shared heartfelt tributes to each other on Valentine's Day on Sunday.

They share three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23. Kelly has described falling for Mark, as "love at first sight".

The celebrity couple have been married nearly 25 years

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," she said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Radio.

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

