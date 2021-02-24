Kelly Ripa reveals 'pain and suffering' in candid new gym photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives in New York with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has always had an incredible attitude towards fitness and has proved that she will endure the pain for the desired results.

READ: Kelly Ripa wows in a leotard in stunning throwback photo

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some never-before-seen pictures taken during a workout session prior to the pandemic.

The former All My Children star had posted photos to wish her friend and trainer Anna Kaiser a happy birthday, and included some snapshots and footage taken during a particularly gruelling session, which she likened to "pain and suffering".

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares fun shower video from NY mansion

Kelly was pictured lying on the floor doing a press up, and wrote: "We used to film the pain and suffering."

The mother-of-three works out every day and supports this healthy way of life with a balanced diet.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's blue pants have fans all saying the same thing

READ: Kelly Ripa looks stunning in black bikini in loved-up selfie with Mark Consuelos

The star's dedication to health was praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who recently opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO!

Kelly Ripa shared photos of her intense workout

The television personality had gone to Daryl to get advice on how to kick her sugar cravings. "If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of son Michael - and he's identical to dad Mark Consuelos

To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body," Daryl revealed.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has an incredibly healthy lifestyle

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system."

"Being healthy is not about deprivation, it's about balance, and that's exactly how Kelly lives," Daryl added.

READ: Kelly Ripa makes emotional revelation about son Joaquin

As well as ditching the sugar, Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos also gave up alcohol four years ago, which has also made an incredible difference to their lives.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos gave up alcohol

Talking to Parade about their lifestyle, Kelly said: "We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago.

SEE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside huge living room - with impressive book collection

"Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about clean living – maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.