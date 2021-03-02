Salma Hayek's sunset photo in cut-out gown has fans saying the same things The Frida actress is currently in LA after isolating in London

Salma Hayek has been isolating at her home in London since the beginning of the year, but made a special trip to Los Angeles on Sunday for the Golden Globes.

The Frida actress looked incredible in a cut-out red gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and shared a new photo of herself posing outside in the sun a day after the ceremony.

The mother-of-one was pictured outside, with a beautiful early sunset view visible from the reflection.

Salma's makeup was flawless, with a bold red lip, dewy complexion and bronzer, while her hair was styled in loose waves.

Salma Hayek pole dances in the middle of the restaurant

In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "Thank you Sarah Burton for my beautiful dress. Gracias Sarah Burton por mi hermoso vestido. @alexandermcqueen @thuybnguyen #seeninmcqueen."

Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful snapshot, with one writing: "One of the best dressed of the night, for sure! You are always stunning, but last night you SLAY," while another wrote: "Red is your colour!" A third added: "Red is a great colour on you Salma."

Salma Hayek looked sensational in a sunset photo following the Golden Globes

Salma was at the Golden Globes to present the award for Best Drama, which went to Chloe Zhao for her role in Nomadland.

Salma was one of the many celebrity presenters for the virtual Golden Globes this year. Others included Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Tina Fey and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Salma's work trip will have been a far cry away from her current everyday life in London, where she has been spending the majority of time at home with her husband Francois-Henri and teenage daughter Valentina.

The Frida actress wore Alexander McQueen for the socially distant ceremony

While the actress is enjoying spending quality time with her daughter at home, the star admitted that the pandemic has been hard for her teenager, especially during the lockdown.

She told The Telegraph: "Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers. "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma has been staying in London for the past few months

The actress loves nothing more than being a mum and opened up about parenthood during an interview with The Guardian.

"I have never been apart from Valentina for more than a week – even when my husband and I went on our honeymoon, we were only without her for one week," she said.

