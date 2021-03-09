Helena Christensen shares rare selfie with lookalike sister - and fans are blown away The siblings looked incredibly youthful

Looks like good genes run in the family for Helena Christensen who shared a series of selfies with her sister, Anita, leaving fans desperate to know their beauty secrets.

The Danish model, 52, posted several snapshots to wish her sibling a happy birthday and it wasn't just Helena marveling at her sister's youthful appearance, her followers were super impressed too.

MORE: Helena Christensen leaves fans stunned all-natural swimsuit video

Helena posted the photos on Instagram on Monday and captioned them: "This is my sister. Today is her birthday. She's 23. No, wait she's not 23. But she looks it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helena Christensen causes a stir by plunging herself into icy cold water

"Damn @anitasonne73 how do you do it? It's prob cause you're always so happy and full of joy. You're like a wondrous child, always singing and laughing. I love you so so much and can’t wait to hug and kiss you.

"Happy International Women’s Day to all the gorgeous sisters, mothers, trans women, girlfriends and grannies out there."

Anita’s social media handle suggests she was ringing in her 48th birthday and Helena's fans bombarded her with questions about their beauty rituals.

MORE: Helena Christensen reveals secret behind toned figure

READ: Supermodel Helena Christensen confuses fans with baby photo - details

Good genes run in the family

Helena credits a healthy wellness regime for looking and feeling her absolute best, and this includes swimming in icy cold water.

The star has shared several photos and videos of her taking freezing cold plunges and says the health benefits of the practice are endless.

Helena - who spends most of her time at her home in the Catskills, NY - opened up about her love of water and nature in an interview with You magazine in 2019.

SEE: Helena Christensen's photo sparks surprising fan reaction

MORE: Helena Christensen reveals her many tattoos in bikini selfie on vacation

Helena wished her younger sister a happy birthday

She said: “I think it's important to shake it up and do as many different forms of workout as possible, but also to incorporate nature into them.

"Swim in the ocean, swim in rivers, swim in lakes. Hiking, trekking, chopping wood – it's the best way of working out, because it doesn't really feel like a workout. It feels like you're alive.

MORE: Supermodel Helena Christensen's lookalike son Mingus turns heads at Tommy Hilfiger's LFW show

Helena swears by icy cold plunges

"This summer, several times a day, I would go down to the beach and sprint barefoot with my dog, jump in the ocean and just move around like crazy in the water. It's where I feel the calmest, happiest, most stable. It's just the Viking mentality.

"I have this yearning to be near water. It’s almost an obsession. If I woke up one morning and had a mermaid tail, it wouldn't surprise me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.