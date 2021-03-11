Joe Sugg shares happy personal news: 'This is a dream come true' The former Strictly star made his announcement on Instagram

Joe Sugg had a big reason to celebrate this week! The 29-year-old YouTuber took to Instagram to share some good news with fans, which he described as "a dream come true".

Joe, who has been dating Strictly star Dianne Buswell since 2018, posted a cartoon showing him with his camera alongside comic icons Dennis the Menace and Minnie the Minx.

He explained in the caption: "This is a dream come true... So happy to announce that I have guest edited the BEANO to celebrate Dennis' 70th birthday!!

"It's been an absolute pleasure to work with the Beano team on this and on March 17th you'll get to see what we have made."

His proud partner Dianne was among those to react to the news, writing: "I'm so proud of you," along with two red love hearts. Stacey Dooley, meanwhile, wrote: "SO COOL."

Joe shared his announcement with fans on Instagram

It's been an exciting few weeks for Joe and Dianne. Just last month they bought their very first house together.

The pro dancer excitedly took to Instagram at the time to share a photo of herself in Joe's arms on a large lawn with a house in the background. "[Purple heart emoji] new adventures," she wrote, finishing the short message with a house emoji.

Joe and Dianne recently bought their first home together

The major milestone sparked further engagement rumours for the pair, with fans openly pleading to hear news of a proposal.

And while Joe is yet to pop the question, it seems Dianne has already put some thought into starting a family.

The couple have been dating since 2018

In a previous interview with HELLO! the 31-year-old Australian revealed she would like at least two children.

"I think two," she said. "I always thought I was going to have twins though. If I have twins, then three but if I don't have twins then two."

