Kelly Ripa melts hearts with adorable family throwback photos The star is a doting mum to three children

Kelly Ripa is the doting mother to three children, and the star regularly posts photos of her adorable family.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's figure-flattering floral dress has fans saying the same thing

And in her latest Instagram post, the Live with Kelly and Ryan presenter took fans back to 2003, when her kids were just young children.

In a series of five snaps, the mother-of-three was seen with her children back when her youngest, Joaquin, was just a baby.

In one of the snaps, Kelly is sat with all three of her children while in others she is seen bottle-feeding Joaquin and Lola plants a kiss on her younger brother's head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares never-before-seen family photos on son's 18th birthday

A final amusing picture has Kelly with a small look of concern on her face as she attempts to teach one of her offspring to swim.

"Maternity leave. It was a trip," Kelly wrote for the post's caption. "(In the second slide Lola wanted to help feed the baby from the source, and the fifth slide I thought I could handle swimming lessons. Naturally @instasuelos was exhausted.)"

MORE: Kelly Ripa and her mum are twins in incredible side-by-side photo

MORE: Kelly Ripa rewears the prettiest pink dress – and we've found the ultimate dupe

Fans' hearts melted looking at the adorable throwback snaps. "Heart explosion," wrote one fan, while another added: "Precious memories."

Actress Faith Ford wrote: "Joaquin was such a sweet peach!! And Lola!!! Lol! Love!"

Another fan commented: "Aww, Lola wanted her own baby doll. She got to be like her mommy. You have the most awesome family. Love y'all."

Kelly shared the photos from 2003

One fan even joked: "Why do we think vacations with kids is the answer? I bet you were happy to see your own bed after this."

Another jested: "I can see from all the slides why hubby needed a rest."

And another fan was shocked by Kelly's youthfulness, adding: "You look 12. That is crazy!"

Kelly regularly shares photos of her children, and also makes video montages to mark important moments in their lives.

But despite the publicity, she only shares these stories with her children's permission, and she recently revealed it was for this reason that she didn't talk about son Michael for a decade.

Fans thought the snaps were adorable

Chatting to Glamour magazine, she revealed: "I was not allowed to discuss anything. I could not talk about his life, his grades, even though they were great. I couldn't talk about school.

"I wasn't allowed to show his prom picture on TV, even though I may have, as long as I got the girl's permission from her parents."

Speaking about the importance of gaining this permission, Kelly added: "It would be very unfair to use my bullhorn to discuss somebody who did not want to be discussed. I'm always very mindful of that being the boundary."

The former All My Children star also revealed that her family had been approached on a number of occasions to do a reality show, but said it was something she'd never do.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.