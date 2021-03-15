Peyton List reveals heart-stopping moment she met Michelle Obama – exclusive The Cobra Kai actress has an impressive celebrity following on social media

Peyton List has enjoyed an incredible career that's going from strength to strength, and along the way she's worked with many famous faces.

The 22-year-old may have a legion of celebrity followers on social media, but that hasn't stopped her from getting stars struck on occasions.

Chatting to HELLO!, Peyton recalled the time she met Michelle Obama on the set of Jessie. "Michelle Obama guest starred on Jessie and that one made my heart stop," she said.

The former FLOTUS guest starred in the 2014 episode From the White House to Our House, which saw Peyton's character and her family partying with Michelle in a penthouse.

The actress played Emma Ross in the show from 2011 to 2015, with other notable roles to date including The Swap, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Light as a Feather.

Peyton List worked with Michelle Obama in an episode of Jessie

Peyton is also renowned for her alter-ego Tory Nichols on Cobra Kai, and recently found out that she was going to become a series regular in the next season.

"I got the news during the shutdown, so I was crying tears of joy. I have so much love for everyone on Cobra Kai it is the most fun workplace," she said.

It was definitely a highlight for Peyton during the pandemic – which has put a pause on everyone's lives and routines.

The Cobrai Kai star's career is going from strength to strength

For Peyton, not being able to see her friends has been one of the hardest things. "I've missed my friends and the energy of live music being at a concert or a festival with a huge crowd," she said.

"I replay them constantly and am dreaming about the day we can go out dancing again. I've had to spend time apart from my family, which is why I'm excited to partner with STRONG Nation alongside my brother Spencer."

Peyton and her twin brother have teamed up with STRONG Nation to host some of their virtual classes – something they are both passionate about.

