Nicole Kidman swears by this shampoo for thinning hair – and you can try it for $9

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nicole Kidman has been open about the toll her grueling career takes on her hair, from non-stop travel to all that coloring and straightening she undergoes for red carpets and her movie roles.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman unveils DRAMATIC hair transformation – famous fans react

The Big Little Lies star swears by Vegamour's top-rated hair growth shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair - and you can score her favorite for 25% off in the anniversary sale with the discount code: CELEBRATE6.

DISCOVER: 25 products for thinning hair: Hair growth shampoo, supplements & serums

The Oscar winner is very much into self-care and ‘hair wellness’ these days, and noticed her damaged hair was “transformed” after using Vegamour's vegan, ethical hair products.

Naturally curly Nicole Kidman has been up front about how all the coloring and straightening she undergoes for red carpets and her movie roles has taken a toll on her hair

Her secret to maintaining her fabulous (and famous) locks? Vegamour's GRO Revitalizing Shampoo & Conditioner. You can try the travel sizes on sale for just $9 each, or shop the shampoo and conditioner set for $65, reduced from $96

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo, travel size, was $12 now $9, Vegamour

MORE CELEBRITY BEAUTY:

Beyonce is a fan of this inclusive makeup brand for sensitive skin

Rihanna's Fenty Skin has launched a new milky skin care secret

GRO Revitalizing Conditioner travel size, was $12 now $9, Vegamour

Nicole's not the only fan, and reviewers are raving about the shampoo and conditioner.

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner set full size, was $96 now $65, Vegamour

“This product was referred to by my daughter's physician for hair loss,” revealed one reviewer. She loved it and knew that it would help me with my same problem... Two different generations experiencing the same concerns from different problems! Your products worked great for her and as well as great for me. Both of us are still using your products and are able to brag about our results with each other and our different friends.”

Nicole loved her Vegamour experience so much, she invested in the company – which sources the gentle and natural ingredients via fair-trade partnerships with women-owned businesses in disenfranchised communities around the world – and became a brand ambassador.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.