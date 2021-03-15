Kelly Ripa reveals son Joaquin's exciting news in the best way The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is a doting mum to three children – and they're growing up fast! Over the weekend, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram to share a photo of her youngest son Joaquin and husband Mark Consuelos – which revealed some exciting news.

In the picture, her 18-year-old was smiling as he stood next to his father, wearing a University of Michigan sweatshirt.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Go blue! So happy for Joaquin and you all," while another wrote: "Congrats to your baby boy! Michigan is a great state."

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares never-before-seen photos of son Joaquin

A third added: "Congratulations so proud of him!!! You must be beaming with pride. He overcame so much and is such a good smart strong boy!!! Great parental guidance."

The photo confirmed that Joaquin had been accepted into the University of Michigan's wrestling programme. The university also shared the news, writing: "Signed: Welcome to the family @joaquinconsuelos!"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Joaquin got a place at the University of Michigan

The news is extra special for Kelly's youngest child, as the family have been open about the challenges he has faced throughout his education.

In February, the actress opened up on Live with Kelly and Ryan about Joaquin's learning disorders, including dyslexia and dysgraphia.

At the time, the teenager was deciding on a college, and Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that it had been an emotional time for her and Mark as parents.

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and disgraphic."

Joaquin with his famous father

Kelly said it was through "hard work, determination and remediation" that he’s facing an exciting future with plenty of college options.

In the past, Kelly has broken down in tears on air talking about Joaquin and his straight A's and even had Ryan wiping away the tears.

Kelly and Mark are also parents to son Michael and daughter Lola

At the time, she said: "School has always been a very big challenge for us in our household," but was thrilled when she discovered her boy was excelling in his education.

Kelly and Mark are also proud parents to Lola, 19, and Michael, 23. Their daughter is a student at New York University where their oldest son recently graduated from.

