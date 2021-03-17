Amanda Holden's picture of daughter Lexi sparks debate amongst fans Fans are convinced that she is identical to This Morning's Holly Willoughby

Amanda Holden sparked a rather interesting reaction from her fans when she posted a photo of her daughter during their family holiday back in July 2020. The TV personality, who is appearing on Wednesday's DNA Journey, was having a luxurious break in the South of France with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie.

MORE: Amanda Holden is ready for spring in her & Other Stories mini skirt

At the time, the star shared the most gorgeous family photo of them taken whilst having dinner at Club 55, along with former Formula One driver David Coulthard, Piers Morgan, and their respective wives.

Fans are convinced that Lexi is identical to a young Holly Willoughby

Many of the star's fans congratulated her on her gorgeous family but many others couldn't help but comment on Lexi's appearance and her uncanny resemblance to a very famous television presenter – Holly Willoughby! "Your daughter so reminds me of a young Holly Willoughby! I knew her at 15!" one fan commented, prompting another one to write: "I thought the exact same!"

Another remarked: "Was thinking the same thing!!" A fourth added: "I was just going to say that she looks like Holly Willoughby xx."

Amanda paid tribute to her daughter earlier this year on her birthday

Amanda and Chris' daughter Lexi is 15 and in pictures that the proud mum has been sharing on Instagram, she looks incredibly grown-up. The 50-year-old previously shared a close-up snap of her and Lexi together and it left fans and friends speechless, with good friend Melissa Odabash calling her "my future super model" and "stunning".

MORE: Amanda Holden's garden could be a luxury holiday resort

Another fan commented: "Wow ... Lexi is insanely beautiful and such a lovely girl x," whilst another one said: "Omg Amanda she is a beauty."

Loading the player...

WATCH Amanda play a hilarious game with her two daughters

A third remarked: "Beautiful ladies! You make gorgeous children Amanda!" Earlier in January, on Lexi's birthday, Amanda paid her the most beautiful tribute alongside a picture showing her eldest daughter as a baby and a teenager.

"How did this happen?" she asked fans. "My beautiful, funny (very tall) daughter Lexi turns 14 today. I always think it's impossible to love her more. But with each year our hearts are fit to burst!" She added: "She'll always be our baby."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.