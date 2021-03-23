Salma Hayek sparks concern after injuring herself on vacation The Frida star was forced to lie down on Tuesday

Salma Hayek was forced to put the fun and games of her vacation on hold on Tuesday when she suffered an injury which left her unable to walk properly.

The star shared a photo of herself on Instagram and revealed to fans she'd had an accident and sprained her ankle.

MORE: Salma Hayek looks incredible in purple swimsuit on the beach

Wearing a grey summer dress, and with an ice pack on her foot, Salma posted a snapshot in which she was reclined and reading the book Frida.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek makes unbelievable confession about her career

"Nothing like reading a book about #fridakahlo when you sprain an ankle," she wrote.

The actress - who starred in the movie, Frida - looked less than impressed to have been taken off her feet, but didn't explain what had happened.

Her fans wished her well and wrote: "Oh no," and "get well soon," while another joked, "you tripped over your own beauty".

MORE: Salma Hayek's windswept selfie gets fans talking during family adventure

SEE: Salma Hayek teases fans to see her slinky dress - see the photo

Salma Hayek was left having to put her feet up after injuring herself on vacation

Two days before, Salma had shared a very different photo of herself as she wowed in a low-cut, purple swimsuit in front of an infinity pool and the ocean.

The Hollywood star teamed her beachwear with a pair of oversized sunglasses, and wore her long brunette hair down in its natural waves.

Salma has not shared the location of her getaway but was recently in Los Angeles to present an award at the Golden Globes.

MORE: Salma Hayek poses in towel in gorgeous makeup-free selfie

Days before her injury Salma posed in purple swimsuit and blew fans away

After the event, she posted photos with her daughter, Valentina, as they went for a quad bike ride in the desert.

Salma spends most of her time in the UK, where she has a beautiful home which she shares with her 13-year-old, and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.