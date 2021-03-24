Robin Roberts has a gorgeous country home in Connecticut where she spends the weekends and holidays with partner Amber Laign.

And on Tuesday, to celebrate National Puppy Day, the Good Morning America star shared several photos from inside her blue-themed property, showing her with her beloved rescue dog Lukas.

In one picture, Robin was seen cuddling up to her four-legged friend in her basement, which features blue walls and a wood-panelled display unit.

VIDEO: GMA star Robin Roberts shares tour inside her and Amber's colourful home

Lukas was also seen posing inside the star's huge garden, and lounging by the swimming pool. In another image, Amber was seen sleeping by the window in what looked to be the conservatory, as Lukas rested on top of her.

In the caption, Robin wrote: "Happy National Puppy Day! Celebrating with some of my favorite moments with @lil_man_lukas "Sweet Amber and I adopted him from the @animalleague...this morn on @goodmorningamerica we shared some adorable pups still looking for their FUREVER home.

GMA's Robin Roberts inside her blue-themed basement with Lukas

"Head to my Facebook page to see them all! #GetYourRescueOn."

Robin's followers were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "What an adorable blessing he is," while another wrote: "Such a cute puppy, looks like he's spoiled rotten, as all fur babies should be!" A third added: "This is the best!"

Robin and Amber adopted Lukas several years ago and he's a well-loved member of their family. Lukas appears in many of the GMA star's social media posts, and even has his own Instagram account which is run by his doting owners.

Robin with partner Amber Laign inside their living room

As well as a home in Connecticut, Robin has a beautiful apartment in Manhattan, where she stays during the week while hosting GMA.

The popular star opened up about an issue she was having in the property during a recent episode of GMA, and it caused quite the reaction from her co-stars!

The 60-year-old revealed the downside to living in her house, telling her co-stars, including weatherman Sam Champion: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living rom."

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse."

Robin and Amber have been going out for 15 years

The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting. Michael Strahan was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home."

