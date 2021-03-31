Ashley Greene has demonstrated just how flexible she is when she pulled off some unbelievable yoga poses in her idyllic garden.

The Twilight star performed several full splits, making the difficult pose look like it was nothing, as she stretched in front of a huge butterfly portrait propped up by a wooden unit.

The star was even joined by her adorable dog in one of the snaps, as the pup lounged over one her legs.

And the star's garden was an idyllic paradise, as it had a small walled corner for her to perform her yoga poses, and was filled to the brim with all kinds of exotic plants.

In her caption, the Rogue actress spoke of gratitude, as she wrote: "I've always loved and appreciated my home, but something about coming home after this last trip somehow added a new layer of gratitude."

She added: "Nothing like stepping outside to reset and breathe it all in….."

Fans were wowed with the incredible post and her adorable little gate crasher, as one said: "Awww lil Rosie girlllll! Also this color on you!!"

The star's flexibility impressed

Another fan added: "Lil sis looking amazing, but let's be honest… Rosey and bunny ears stole the show."

A different fan commented on her pose, as they posted: "Great flexibility, Ashley!"

Ashley is no stranger to showing off her incredible flexibility online, and a recent throwback post lefts fans with their jaws agape.

Reminiscing about past holidays, the star uploaded a picture of herself and several friends on a girl's trip in the sea.

Ashley's dog joined in the fun

In one of the unbelievable snaps, Ashley and her friend had their backs to each other as they stood on their heads and arms with their legs interlocking.

A second snap saw her and three friends all performing handstands as they balanced themselves up against the wall of a boat.

"I'm ready to do things like this again," the star lamented in the picture's caption. "Where is the most memorable place you've taken a girls trip?? I need some inspo."

Responding to a fan who asked about how she maintained her body, Ashley said: "It's a constant work in progress! "I'm so tight right now bc I haven't been as diligent but it's important to always be kinds to your body!!"

