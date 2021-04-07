Oliver Hudson's 'dad bod' has Gwyneth Paltrow confessing her love for him The Nashville actor poked fun at himself

Oliver Hudson just won himself the heart of a happily married woman - and it's Gwyneth Paltrow!

Goldie Hawn's son shared a hilarious video on social media over the Easter weekend and it sparked a major reaction from fans and fellow celebrities too.

The dad-of-three recreated a song about his body and filmed himself singing it on Instagram.

WATCH: Oliver Hudson voices the lead in new Super 8 journey safe campaign

In the clip - which included a few choice expletives - Oliver was shirtless and preparing himself a morning drink.

He sported bedhead as he belted out his hilarious hit which included a series of comments about his physique.

It was captioned: "Sneak peek of my new music video!! #headachesndadbods @cher @madonna @officialyanni."

Oliver sang about his dad bod in a video which fans loved!

Oliver joked "my dad body's gross," and pleaded with fans to "give me a break" because he's 44 years old.

The Nashville actor then went on to sing: "I’m growing boobies, but I think that’s ok," before complaining that it was a "headache and dad bod day today".

Oliver received an amazing response from his followers including Gwyneth who wrote: "I'm in love with you."

Oliver is very happily married to his wife Erin

He then responded to her and made reference to he husband, Brad Falchuk.

"Please call me so we can talk about this," Oliver wrote. "I have strong feelings as well… Brad will understand."

Gwyneth and Oliver had a flirty and fun exchange

His fun and flirty exchange with Gwyneth - who is friends with both Oliver and his sister, Kate Hudson - delighted his other fans who had a good giggle at their conversation and applauded him for his highly amusing Instagram posts.

"You might be my favourite part of IG," commented a follower, while plenty more echoed her statement.

