Kelly Ripa shares stormy beach photo - makes swimsuit confession The Live with Kelly host was dreaming of a tropical getaway

Kelly Ripa was feeling nostalgic for a beach getaway on Thursday when she shared a very stormy throwback from a vacation in the Bahamas.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host stunned in a black swimsuit and the cloudy backdrop and blue waters created a dramatic scene.

Kelly captioned the image: "#tbt 2018 - ignores approaching storm #bahamas," and she tagged her husband, Mark Consuelos, in the photo too, suggesting he was behind the camera.

Her photo sparked a response from fans who called the photo, "very cool," and "epic".

One of Kelly's social media followers asked the star about her swimwear and her body type when she wrote: "Gorgeous!... I have a question, with a long torso do you have trouble finding one-piece suits?! If so, do you have a go-to shop?!"

The popular TV host responded to her fan and said: "I always buy a size or two larger. For the length. It’s roomy in the bust, but they’re always roomy in the bust."

Kelly's photo sparked swimwear questions from fans

Kelly added a crying face emoji and fans loved her candid response, and also shared their suggestions for swimwear for women with a long torso too.

Kelly has shared several throwback photos recently to celebrate various occasions.

In one snap, she was kissing her husband in another tropical location as she reminisced about their past holidays.

Kelly's husband Mark recently turned 50

She also celebrated Mark's 50th birthday with their three children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael.

Kelly posted an adorable photo montage for him on social media and paid a sweet tribute.

"Happy birthday to the light of our lives," she wrote. "I've loved you for more than half of your life, here are the years before we met. I was looking for you."

