Rebel Wilson looks unreal in risqué black lingerie The Pooch Perfect host put on a racy display

Rebel Wilson was in a flirty mood on Tuesday when she showed off the results of her year of health wearing figure-hugging lingerie - with a flirty detail.

The Australian actress took to her Instagram Stories to share two selfies dressed in a risqué black outfit.

In the first image, Rebel was flicking her long blonde hair and posing up a storm. The second showed off the back of her ensemble which included a thonged backside.

Rebel stuck her tongue out for the risqué photo which appeared to have been taken inside a movie trailer.

She captioned the photos: "She's glamorous on set today," and she looked full of confidence.

The star has been in England filming The Almond & The Seahorse and has been enjoying everything the country has to offer.

Rebel was getting in costume for movie

While she's likely been missing the hot weather in Los Angeles, she made the most of the sunny spell in the UK and even fitted in a bit of sunbathing - in her underwear.

Rebel's also soaking up life in the countryside and recently revealed she'd treated herself to some lemon drizzle cake during a stroll in the tranquil setting.

The Pooch Perfect host took a break from social media for a little while to focus on her new movie, which is her first non-comedic film venture.

Rebel put on a flirty display

She told fans: "I'm going to sign off for a bit because I am filming a movie here in the UK that needs my full attention and it's a very different type of role for me so I need to immerse myself in it."

Rebel - who has lost more than 65lb - previously opened up about her desire to take on a more serious project and admitted it was part of the reason she decided to overhaul her health.

Rebel has been sunbathing too

She told the Mirror: "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

