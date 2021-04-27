Dr. Oz shares rare family photo with son and grandson - and they look so alike The Dr. Oz show host is a doting dad-of-four

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Dr. Oz and his sweet family.

The popular TV doctor, 60 - full name Mehmet Oz - is a proud-father-of-four and recently shared a rare snapshot with his son, Oliver, and his grandson too.

MORE: Dr. Oz's pristine New Jersey mansion has unexpected detail

The threesome were all smiles in the photo and fans could not believe how alike they looked.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

Mehmet captioned the post: “Three generations enjoying the sunshine,” and his social media followers instantly jumped on to comment.

"Everyone looks alike," wrote one, while a second called them, "triplets" and a third said, "you have STRONG GENES Dr. Oz".

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts' unbelievable story of survival

The star has three other children, daughters, Arabella, Zoe and Daphne too, with his beloved wife, Lisa, and they have a whole host of grandchildren too.

Fans were amazed at their similarities

Mehmet told People that the couple adore having their offspring and their children visit their New Jersey home and admitted: "I like it when the kids run into the house and they can’t wait to get in here. It becomes like a beehive."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck Mehmet told Closer Weekly that he considered himself to be a "doting" grandparent and said: “I play with them all the time.

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

GALLERY: Celebrity bedrooms you will love

Dr. Oz adores being a grandfather

"They want to see me because, when they do see me, they’re going to do something fun. I always want to do something active and I want to see how they react if things don’t go well.”

He joked: "My wife says I’m a meddler because I nudge them all the time. I want them to swim in the pool with me, running around, going places."

When asked if he goes overboard when it comes to his grandkids he said: "Terribly."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.