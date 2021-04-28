﻿
Kate Hudson's figure-hugging gym outfit is like something from the future

The Music actress was working up a sweat

Hannah Hargrave

Kate Hudson made a bold fitness fashion statement on Wednesday with an outfit which was light-years away from her retro favourites

The Fabletics founder, 42, stunned in her lycra workout gear which included turquoise leggings and a black low-cut top. But it was her look from the neck up which was seriously futuristic. 

Kate wore a black face mask and wrap-around black glasses with a silver trim.

Her fans couldn't believe she worked out in a mask and also commented on her eyewear.

"Your shades, Kate!" wrote one, and another added, "glasses. Love them".

Many mentioned her leggings and others commented on her fit physique. 

Kate was unrecognisable in her workout gear 

The Music actress was working out with a friend in colour co-ordinated outfits and captioned the shot: "Find a friend that like to get it and GET IT! #missedthegym #happywednesday."

The pair were in what looked like a public gym, which makes a change from Kate's at-home workout space where she's been exercising in during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

She's shared a plethora of fitness photos and videos from her home gym and to say it's impressive would be an understatement. 

Kate's home gym is amazing 

Kate's fitness studio in her plush Pacific Palisades home is a bright room complete with a mirrored wall, treadmill, TV, weights wall, trampoline, and pretty much everything else you need for a full-body workout.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star works hard to stay in shape and credits a multitude of regimes for her fit physique. 

"I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I’ll do Tracy Anderson, I'll do Body by Simone, I do everything."

