Today host Al Roker pays emotional tribute with never-before-seen family photos The tribute comes two months after he shared a post to remember his late father

NBC's Today host star Al Roker has paid an emotional tribute to his late mother on what would have been her birthday.

Al, 66, took to social media to share never-before-seen pictures of his family, and thanking his mom for "the gifts you gave us all."

"A very #happybirthday to a woman I miss every day, Isabel Bernadette Smith Roker. Thanks for the gifts you gave us all," he shared.

In one picture, his mom wore a gold and green floral shift dress, as she placed her hand on the knee of another man.

One picture showed his mom, Isabel, with her children posing for a professional portrait, and in a third, she wrapped her arms around Al as they beamed for a picture together.

"Miss her so much too. Especially now!" commented Al's wife Deborah Roberts, while make-up artist Bobbi Brown shared: "Wow. So beautiful. So chic!"

Al shared a series of pictures of his mother Isabel

The tribute comes two months after he shared a post to remember his late father.

The beautiful snap showed his parents smiling widely for the camera, all dressed up for what appeared to be a special occasion.

Captioning the sweet photo, Al wrote: "A #happybirthday to Albert Lincoln Roker, Sr. Hope you and Mom are celebrating up there while we miss you down here."

Al and Deborah married in 1995.

Al was diagnosed in September 2020 with prostate cancer after a routine check-up with his doctor.

Speaking to The Patient Story of the moment he told his family and wife Deborah Roberts, he said: "[My wife] was upset obviously. We waited till the weekend to tell our kids.

Al with his family

"They were very upset, obviously. I said, 'It’s okay. Doctor said, 'Yes, it’s aggressive. I’m not going to sugarcoat this, but he said we caught it early.'

"My son, Nick, is very sweet. He’s a sweet boy, and he’s got some learning issues. He was really upset and was kind of reacting."

Al, who underwent surgery in November and now has regular six-month check-ups, added: "It was tough on my middle girl because, at the time and still, she was stuck in Paris because of the pandemic so she couldn’t come over. They’ve been very supportive and happy that everything’s turned out okay."

