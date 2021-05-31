Dylan Dreyer leaves fans in hysterics over Memorial Day weekend family video Who was right?

Dylan Dreyer has left fans in tears of laughter after sharing a funny video of her family arguing over the English language.

The Today star is from New Jersey but married into a Massachusetts family, and it appears that nine years after marrying Brian Fichera, they're just realizing they pronounce words differently.

"I am coming to you for help because I am surrounded by a bunch of people from Massachusetts and they claim that dog and jog rhyme. Jog. Dog," said Dylan in the video which also saw her family giggling in the background and repeating the words.

WATCH: GMA's Dylan Dreyer argues with family in fun video

"HELP ME!!! I’m surrounded by people who think JOG and DOG rhyme," Dylan captioned the video.

"I know they LOOK like they’d rhyme but they do not rhyme. Please keep in mind these same people also think SOCK and TALK rhyme."

But the mom-of-two's fans were not on her side for this one with Sheinelle Jones, Dylan's NBC co-star commented: "Jog and dog.... DEFINITELY rhyme!!!!!!!! Yep. I said it!"

Brian was insistent that the words rhymed

Several teachers also commented, with one writing: "Hello Dylan! I used to be a first grade teacher and teaching rhymes was one of our standards.

"Jog and dog do indeed rhyme and so do sock and talk!"

Another fan added: "Uhm Dylan I can’t give you this one!!!! You married into a Massachusetts accent! Next you’re gonna try to say cah and bah don’t Rhyme?"

Dylan couldn't believe what she was hearing

Dylan and Brian spent Memorial Day weekend with his family, and their break came after the weather star announced the happy news that she was expecting her third child.

Dylan announced her pregnancy news on the program earlier in the month.

Sitting in the studio surrounded by her co-stars,including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb, Dylan joked: "I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore."

The pair are expecting their third child

She added: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Savannah had the best response to the happy news, telling her co-star that the baby should be a girl. "I just want you to have a girl, but I bet it's a boy," she said.

Savannah proved to be correct, as later on in the show, Dylan announced the gender – revealing that she was indeed expecting her third son.

