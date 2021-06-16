Kate Rothschild welcomes baby boy two years after losing daughter in tragic accident Jemima Goldsmith shared pictures of the adorable newborn

Congratulations are in order for Kate Rothschild and her partner Paul Forkan, who have welcomed their first child together.

Kate's former husband, Ben Goldsmith revealed his delight at the news, telling Mail Online's Eden Confidential: "It's incredibly happy news. Everyone is over the moon.

Jemima shared several pictures of the newborn, including a picture with his father Paul

'I'm so excited to meet the little boy tomorrow afternoon."

Ben's sister, Jemima took to Instagram on Sunday to share several adorable pictures of the newborn, and wrote: "Happiest Day @miss.kate.rothschild @paulforkan (Permission to post photo of the mother- denied).

The birth of Kate's son comes two years after her and Ben's teenage daughter Iris' tragic death.

The former couple were left "completely devastated" by the death in July 2019. Iris was killed in a Polaris off-road vehicle on the family's farm in Somerset. The teenager was the heiress to two of Britain's most powerful dynasties – the Goldsmith and the Rothschild families. She was the first-born child of millionaire financier Ben and his ex-wife Kate Emma Rothschild, who are believed to have a combined fortune of more than £300million. They have two sons: Frank, 15, and Isaac, 12.

Ben and Kate were married for ten years

The birth also comes just over a year after Ben welcomed his third child with his second wife, Jemima Jones, 34.

Last April, Ben's sister, Jemima Khan, took to Instagram to reveal the happy news, showing off two gorgeous photos of the newborn posing with her dad, Ben, and mum, Jemima.

"Welcome home, Vita Iris Goldsmith - my perfect little niece who left hospital today after a terrifying two weeks in the ICU & thanks to the brilliant doctors and nurses, a miraculous recovery. I love you so much already even tho’ we haven’t yet met. So many congratulations to @bengoldsmith & @jemimagjones," she wrote alongside the snaps.

The newborn's name, Vita Iris, is no doubt a tribute to her late sister.