Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband, Derek Draper, is unlikely to make a full recovery if there isn't any progress two years on from him catching COVID-19.

The Good Morning Britain host was told by a doctor that "there is very little chance of him making any meaningful recovery" if there is no improvement within the time frame.

In her new book, The Power Of Hope, Kate explained: "I had already waited so long. 'How long before you know more? Not how long will it take for him to recover, because you don't know if he can even recover, but how long before you might know more?'

"It was a confusing question, but I knew what I meant and he seemed to as well."

Kate and her family's world were turned upside down when Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital in March 2020. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped after he contracted the virus.

Kate's husband Derek has since returned home from hospital

Derek has since returned home but requires round-the-clock care and is still struggling with the effects of long COVID.

Of what the neurologist told her, Kate added: "After another long pause, he looked straight at me, then away. 'Well, Kate' – the first time he had used my name – 'I think it's fair to say if he is still like this after two years we will know there is very little chance of him making any meaningful recovery.'

"'TWO YEARS!' I screamed inside my head. Up until now I had been living by the minute, hours on the phone monitoring infection levels and statistics, trying to get a handle on where Derek was, wondering every time I went to sleep if he would still be alive in the morning."

