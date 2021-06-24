Josephine Jobert wows with incredibly toned legs during Death in Paradise filming break The star is currently filming for the show's 11th series

Josephine Jobert is currently hard at work in Guadalupe as she films for the upcoming 11th series of hit crime show, Death in Paradise.

But in between filming, the 36-year-old managed to find time to enjoy the Guadalupian sunshine, and she flaunted her toned legs.

WATCH: Josephine Jobert admits crying about Tobi Bakare left the show

Relaxing poolside at a beautiful villa, the French actress shared a small clip of her views as well as her legs and feet that were catching the rays.

"Early wrap," the star wrote alongside a lips emoji, before repeating her caption in her native French, and adding a red heart emoji.

Josephine doesn't always relax by the pool when she manages to get some time off, and she recently shared her hiking adventure with fans.

The star headed out on the incredible hiking trail of Saut de la Lezarde on the island and couldn't help but take a dip in the breathtaking waterfall that is located in the area.

"Jungle fever," she simply wrote alongside a picture of herself in a green bikini. The actress had clearly already enjoyed a dip as her hair was wet.

Josephine enjoyed her small break

The glamorous actress recently revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets for the show when she answered a series of questions from curious fans.

In response to someone asking: "Out of curiosity, around how long does hair/makeup take before filming?" the French actress revealed that she - and some of her co-stars - are usually in the makeup chair for 40-45 minutes before they step onto set.

The star has been enjoying Guadalupe

Another person enquired how long each episode of the much-loved BBC drama takes to film, to which Josephine replied: "It takes approx one week and a half [to film an episode]."

Fans still have a while to go before new episodes begin airing, given that filming only kicked off this month.

However, the BBC has given a hint of what to expect in season 11 in a new synopsis, which reads: "Series eleven will see even more mysterious murders, guest stars galore, huge surprises and plenty of twists. How will Marlon cope without JP?

"Will Neville disclose how he really feels about Florence and how will she respond to this bombshell? If that's not enough, could the return of familiar faces to the island cause trouble in paradise?"

