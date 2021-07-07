Rylan Clark-Neal returns to social media with family news following shock split The TV star married Dan Neal in 2015

Rylan Clark-Neal had a smile back on his face this week, following his split from husband Dan Neal. The 32-year-old returned to social media to share two snapshots as he celebrated his nephew Harvey's 21st birthday.

The first image shows Harvey's incredible cake, topped with chocolate and miniature vodka bottles, while the second is a picture of uncle and nephew together as they sit side-by-side outside a restaurant.

MORE: Rylan Clark-Neal's former marital home after split from husband Dan Neal - inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark-Neal's mum has son in tears after misunderstanding on Celebrity Gogglebox

"Happy 21st birthday weekend, Harvey," Rylan wrote. "Can't believe my little nephew is not so little anymore!"

READ: Rylan Clark-Neal breaks silence revealing real reason for breakdown of marriage

MORE: Rylan Clark-Neal reveals real reason he quit This Morning

It's a difficult time for Rylan. Just last month, he confirmed the end of his six-year marriage to Dan, admitting to the Sun: "I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

Rylan took to Instagram in celebration of Harvey's 21st birthday

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

READ: Celebrity Gogglebox fans shocked as Rylan Clark-Neal's mum calls him by his real name

MORE: Rylan Clark-Neal hits back at claims he has had a fall out with It Takes Two co-presenter Zoe Ball

Rylan then shared a statement on his Instagram, thanking fans for their support. "I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you've shown us," he wrote.

The TV star married Dan in November 2015

"We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most. I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course. Thank you for being patient with me."

Rylan's comments came after fans expressed concern for the star following a seven-week absence from his Radio 2 show and silence on social media.

The former couple started dating in 2013

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through spin-off show Bit On The Side.

The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and have been married since November 2015. The duo tied the knot in a small, private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.