Rylan Clark-Neal might have enjoyed his time as a presenter on This Morning, but he knew when it was time to call it a day. The TV star appeared on the hit ITV show for a number of years, fronting the celebrity gossip segment and standing in as relief cover, but by his own admission he found the job too comfortable.

"I haven't been on This Morning for about two years now. I had a lovely time there and learnt a lot when it came down to working live and going on to host the show eventually," Rylan, 32, told the Sun. "I took a step back and I think it was the right decision for me to get out of that bubble of not really pushing myself."

He continued: "I loved This Morning but now it's nice to sit and watch it from home instead. And I like a lay-in too much! I can't deal with the early starts."

Rylan also shared his thoughts on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes's shock exit from the show. The star was full of praise for their replacements, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, but said: "Ruth and Eamonn are my telly mum and dad who have held my hands for the past ten years and I've held their hands back tightly. I'm obviously gutted I won't be seeing them every Friday.

Rylan considers Ruth and Eamonn his 'telly mum and dad'

"I adore Ruth and Eamonn but I really wish Alison and Dermot all the best. Both of them are really decent people. I will be tuning in watching them. I just hope it frees up their time for them to do something else together because they're diamonds. I hope to God we get to see them doing something else."

ITV confirmed in November that veteran hosts Ruth and Eamonn would be replaced by Dermot and Alison on Fridays starting in the new year.

The star described the couple as 'diamonds'

At the time, Eamonn and Ruth released identical statements on the matter, writing on social media: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

