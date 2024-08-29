Helen Skelton looks unreal in flattering swimsuit for new family photos

Helen Skelton looked sensational in a black swimsuit as she offered fans an insight into her summer break with her children Ernie, nine, Louis, seven, and Elsie, two.

Looking lovely in a simple, scoop-neck design, Helen was seen marching across Tynemouth beach, spade in hand, as she prepared to build sandcastles with her kids. Appearing the picture of happiness, the 41-year-old Countryfile star wore her blonde hair pulled up into a ponytail and shunned makeup for the sweet glimpse inside her family life.

There were plenty of adorable snaps of her young kids loving life on the beach in Northumberland, including one particularly sweet image of little Elise gazing out to sea.

Helen's parents – who she now lives with following the end of her marriage in 2022 – also featured in her Instagram post.

Tagging a friend in her post, she shared: "I like our island. Thanks for introducing us to some gems @rebeccawalls85."

Helen on rebuilding her life

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has rebuilt her life following the breakdown of her eight-year marriage to rugby league player Richie Myler.

Despite confessing she was "in shock" when he left the family home and struggled to share the news with her loved ones, Helen has finally found her groove again.

Moving her young children out of her Yorkshire home and up north to live with her parents in Cumbria has been lifechanging – and the star is so grateful for her family's support.

Helen previously opened up to HELLO! about making the most of every minute with her young children. "In the blink of an eye they'll be 18, so I'm making the most of all the cuddles," she said.

"Life is a bit crazy with three children and I'm not going to lie, getting the kids to school is just chaos. It's hard to split yourself three ways.

The mother-of-three also revealed how spending time in nature with her little ones is key.

"I think there are so many benefits to spending time outside so I really hope my children grow up loving life outdoors. I am lucky that at the minute I can drag them up a fell and long may that continue," she said.