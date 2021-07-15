Kelly Ripa's strict rule with daughter Lola revealed – and it might surprise you The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is a doting mother to three children, who are growing up fast!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's two oldest kids, Michael, 24, and Lola, 20, remained in New York to study when it came to going to university, but the star had a strict rule in place to make sure that they felt a sense of independence in the city.

Lola, who is studying music at New York University, was told that she wasn't able to come home by her famous mother, to ensure that she settled in properly to college.

During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Kelly explained: "College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid away to college, if your kid stays local… if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, 'You can't come home. You have to work it out.'"

She continued: "I treat it like long distance. I did the same thing for my son… My main concern was, 'I don't know if you should be this close to home because I don't want you using home like it's your home. I want this to be your experience.'"

Kelly Ripa told daughter Lola not to come home during her time studying at NYU

Kelly didn't have anything to worry about with Lola, who settled into university life straight away.

The 20-year-old returned home temporarily during the pandemic, reuniting with her famous family at their stunning Manhattan townhouse.

The former All My Children star previously opened up about her daughter's first day at university during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Lola Consuelos recently celebrated her 20th birthday

She joked that her husband Mark Consuelos had given her some "boring" words of wisdom as they dropped her off. "Don't forget the syllabus. The syllabus is your best friend," Kelly shared in a tongue-in-cheek impersonation of her famous husband.

She added that Lola moved into a "tiny" dorm with four other roommates.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

Kelly and Mark will soon be empty nesters, as their youngest son Joaquin is set to leave home in September.

Joaquin has a place at the University of Michigan, meaning unlike his older siblings, he will be a lot further away from home.

