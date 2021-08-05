Nicole Kidman stuns in low-cut sheer dress as she begins major countdown The Big Little Lies star looks incredible

The countdown is officially on! Nicole Kidman took to Instagram on Thursday ahead of the launch of her new series, Nine Perfect Strangers - but it was her ethereal appearance that really caused a stir.

Nicole, 54, shared two photos with her fans on Instagram showing her sat outside and reading her script. She is dressed in a low-cut, flowing white dress featuring a leg split, lace detailing and sheer panels. Her hair, dyed to a light blonde, is pulled up away from her face with just a few tendrils left loose, highlighting her delicate profile.

MORE: Nine Perfect Strangers: everything you need to know about Nicole Kidman’s new drama

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman stuns in brilliant new drama, Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty and will premiere on Hulu on August 18. It will be available in the UK and worldwide (excluding the US and China) on 20 August on Amazon Prime Video.

READ: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella causes a stir with indulgent homemade cake

MORE: Nicole Kidman shocks fans with super short new hair

The book and TV series focuses on Tranquillum House – an expensive and exclusive wellness retreat in Australia that promises a ten-day "mind and body total transformation" and is run by the mysterious Masha (played by Nicole).

Nicole looks ethereal in her latest Instagram post

The synopsis for the star-studded mini-series - which includes Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans - reads: "Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

Nicole's fans and famous friends are eagerly anticipating the release of Nine Perfect Strangers. The star recently shared the trailer for the series - and it proved to be a big hit with her followers. In the caption, Nicole wrote: "Surrender yourself to me" and Drew Barrymore was one of the first to comment, writing: "Cannot wait cannot wait." Laura Dern - who worked alongside Nicole in Big Little Lies - echoed: "Cannot wait."

Read more HELLO! US stories here