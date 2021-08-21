Gwen Stefani shares behind the scenes moments of incredible new project We can't wait!

Gwen Stefani has shared a sweet behind the scenes moment of her tour rehearsal, revealing some of the dances that will be performed.

The singer will return to Las Vegas for her residency later in 2021, and took to Instagram to share video of her dancers practicing for the number The Sweet Escape.

In the video, eight dancers perform in two lines, completing a fun jazz-style routine that sees four of the dancers move from the back to the front of the stage.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares behind the scenes of tour rehearsal

In a second video, the dancers performed together in pairs, hinting at a possible funground theme with their style of movement.

The Just A Girl residency will take place between 22 October and 6 November at Zappo's Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Sin City.

Gwen previously announced that $1 of every ticket purchased by fans will go to Cure 4 the Kids foundation, which aims to advance cures and prevention of childhood diseases through clinical excellence, research, and innovation.

Gwen shared video of the rehearsals

Gwen's husband Blake Shelton has also just hit the road on tour, and she recently revealed her concerns over the return to live performances after the COVID pandemic.

In a series of clips she shared on her Instagram Stories, the Hollaback Girl singer revealed that she was with her husband while he rehearsed but that the venue was same one that had to cancel "at the beginning of this craziness."

She even added some fingers crossed emojis and a praying sign after her message as she wondered whether everything would work out well.

The couple got engaged and married at Blake's chapel in Nebraska

Blake revived his Friends and Heroes Tour, that he was due to embark on in 2020, in August 2021.

He has been joined by the likes of Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell for the shows which kicked off in Nebraska on 18 August.

