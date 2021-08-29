Kevin Bacon supported by daughter Sosie as he shares heartbreaking video The Footloose star is married to actress Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon was one of the many celebrities around the world to pay his respects following the tragic news of Rolling Stones star Charlie Watt's death.

MORE: Kevin Bacon is unrecognisable in terrifying photo that gets fans talking

The talented drummer passed away at the age of 80 and the Footloose actor paid a moving tribute to him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a video of himself from his family home, where he reflected on Charlie and how the Rolling Stones had an influence on him growing up.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon performs duet with wife Kyra Sedgwick

He said: "About 1966 my dad went over to London and asked somebody 'what are the kids listening to?'

MORE: Kevin Bacon's daughter Sosie makes big announcement that gets fans talking

MORE: Sosie Bacon shares bikini snapshot and looks just like her mum Kyra Sedgwick

"He picked up a couple of forty fives and bought them back for my older brother Mike and I remember him playing them and listening to that sound from the Rolling Stones and thinking 'this is changing my life' at seven years old.

Kevin Bacon paid an emotional tribute to Rolling Stones star Charlie Watts

"I've seen the Stones more than any other band live and Charlie was not a flashy drummer but a tasty drummer and an absolute master. He will be missed. Rest in the pocket Charlie."

MORE: Kevin Bacon makes end of an era with video featuring wife Kyra Sedgwick

MORE: Kevin Bacon surprises fans with incredible swimming pool at family home

Kevin's daughter Sosie Bacon was one of the first to comment on her dad's post, simply commenting with a sad face to show her support.

Fans also commented, with one writing: "We have lost a legend!" while another wrote: "My favourite Stone, such a loss." A third added: "Great words from an amazing actor."

The Footloose star with daughter Sosie and wife Kyra Sedgwick

Charlie's tragic passing was announced by his publicist, Bernard Doherty, on Tuesday. He died in hospital, where he was surrounded by his family.

MORE: Inside Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's quirky living room with unexpected features

MORE: Inside Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's mind-blowing home – complete with graffiti walls

Paying tribute to the star, Bernard said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

Kevin and Kyra are proud parents to children Sosie and Travis

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

MORE: Kevin Bacon's three surprising homes with wife Kyra Sedgwick

READ: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon share delight as they welcome new addition to family

The news came less than a month after the 80-year-old underwent emergency surgery and was forced to pull out of the band's US tour. Charlie's bandmates Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards all paid poignant tributes to the star shortly after the news was announced.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.