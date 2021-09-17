Rylan Clark-Neal finally breaks his Twitter silence with tongue-in-cheek post after marriage heartache The Radio 2 star confirmed his split in June

Rylan Clark-Neal has returned to his Twitter platform following a five-month absence. The 32-year-old took some time away from the spotlight in order to focus on himself after his split from husband Dan Neal in June.

Taking to his social media site on Thursday, the former Celebrity Big Brother star wrote a tongue-in-cheek message that read: "So…. What did I miss?"

His followers were delighted and were quick to respond, with one writing: "You didn't miss anything as much as we missed you." Another said: "Argh I literally just screamed out loud when I saw you were back on here! Aww we've missed you so much hun, and I'm so happy to see you back again!"

Former I'm A Celebrity star Sam Quek also replied: "Glad you’re back xx Looking forward to watching you do your thing tomorrow xx."

After taking a hiatus in the wake of his separation, Rylan rejoined the BBC Radio 2 team earlier this month and now hosts his show from 3pm to 6pm on Saturdays. He had been keeping a low profile on social media since he confirmed the end of his six-year marriage to Dan back in June.

Rylan confirmed his split from Dan in June

At the time, Rylan admitted to The Sun: "I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through spin-off show Bit On The Side. The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and have been married since November 2015.

