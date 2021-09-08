Rylan Clark-Neal faces another setback following marriage split It's been a difficult year for the TV star

Rylan Clark-Neal has received some disappointing news just months after announcing his separation from husband, Dan Neal.

It has been confirmed that Ready Steady Cook will not be returning to the BBC for a third series. The iconic cookery show was given a reboot in 2019, fronted by Rylan, and last aired in 2020.

The decision was shared by a spokesperson for the broadcaster, who said (via the Sun): "We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to grow new shows and after two brilliant series of Ready Steady Cook, we're making space in the schedule for some exciting new titles that we're sure viewers will enjoy.

"We are hugely grateful to Rylan and our team of chefs for making the return of the series so special."

While Rylan won't be returning with the cookery show, he is already back at work. After taking a hiatus in the wake of his separation, the 32-year-old rejoined the BBC Radio 2 team earlier this month and now hosts his show from 3pm to 6pm on Saturdays.

Rylan has been keeping a low profile on social media since he confirmed the end of his six-year marriage to Dan back in June. At the time, Rylan admitted to The Sun: "I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through the spin-off show Bit On The Side. The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and were married in November 2015.

They tied the knot in a small ceremony in front of close friends and family, including Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, and Matt and Emma Willis.

